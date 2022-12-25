UrduPoint.com

Readers Buying Less Books Due To Usage Of Mobile Phones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Readers including writers, intellectuals, authors, poets, students and others were buying less books now a days due to emergence and frequent usage of mobile phones which also decreasing books reading habit among its lovers.

Talking to APP, a shopkeeper selling the books on stall in Saddar Rawalpindi said the people were showing less interest in purchasing books from stalls compared to past. Before the emergence of mobile phones, he had sold almost 400 books on weekend but now readers were buying around 40 books.

Managing Director of National Book Foundation, Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation provide more conducive and enriched supportive academic environment to the authors either writing for children's, school and college going students or at university level.

Assistant Professor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said reading books would give readers massive knowledge to compete in the world and also teaching ways of talking and postures. He said the scholars and intellectuals always considered the books as one of their friends in solitude and a room without books like a body without soul.

He said people belonging to every age were busy with messages, texts, tweets by using Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social networking Apps and it was promptly decreasing the concept of book reading.

