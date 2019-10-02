Readers Club Scheme suspended due to shortage of funds

Readers Club Scheme which is the most public-oriented scheme of National Book Foundation (NBF) is once again suspended due to the shortage of funds depriving the book lovers from buying books of their choice on discounted rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Readers Club Scheme which is the most public-oriented scheme of National Book Foundation (NBF) is once again suspended due to the shortage of funds depriving the book lovers from buying books of their choice on discounted rates.

According to an official source, the Readers Club Scheme was opened on September 04 but suspended on September 12 after registering only 2600 members due to unavailability of the required funds.

The book lovers have urged the authorities to revive this book friendly scheme as early as possible so that they can buy the books on cheap rates.

The scheme has been benefitting the book lovers across the country by offering 55 percent discount on all books excluding textbooks at NBF Bookshops and 50 percent discount at NBF panel bookshops in different cities.

The Readers Club Scheme membership fee is Rs110 and the limit of purchasing the books is up to Rs. 6000 only.

This scheme is playing vital role in inculcating book reading culture among the citizens offering an easy way of getting membership through submitting only one copy of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and two passport size photographs.

