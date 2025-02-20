Open Menu

Readers College For Women Wins Inter-collegiate Tug-of-war Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Readers College for Women wins inter-collegiate tug-of-war championship

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Readers College for Women clinched trophy after defeating Govt College for Women,

Chandni Chowk in Inter-Collegiate Tug-of-War Championship played at education board

office ground here on Thursday.

The Championship was organized under the auspices of Sargodha Educational Board.

Govt College for Women, Chandni Chowk, got second position while Superior

College secured third position.

Assistant Secretary Finance of Sargodha Educational Board, Madam Nudrat Majeed

was chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Madam Nudrat Majeed expressed his gratitude to the Chairman

of Educational Board and Commissioner Sargodha, along with Secretary of the Board,

Syed Abu Al Hassan Naqvi, for their full support in organizing the tournament.

Referees Suhail Bajwa and Qibla Adil Mujtaba officiated the matches.

The Reader College tug-of-war team dedicated their victory trophy to their Principal, Prof Shaukat Ali.

