Open Menu

Reading Books Need Of The Hour: Director Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Reading books need of the hour: Director colleges

Director Colleges Balochistan Dr Kalim Zahid on Thursday said by promoting knowledge, an effective war could be fought against ignorance through books

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Director Colleges Balochistan Dr Kalim Zahid on Thursday said by promoting knowledge, an effective war could be fought against ignorance through books.

He said this while inaugurating the Book Fair here at Government Degree Boys College, Brewery Road.

He said reading books is need of the hour.

He praised the efforts of the National Book Foundation (NBF) in promoting book literacy and highlighting the importance of books. He said the NBF should hold book fairs in all the colleges of Quetta.

Dr Zahid directed the college administration to purchase necessary books for the college library from the NBF and assured all kinds of support in this regard.

Lauding the efforts of NBF, he said that the college administration will ensure practical cooperation with the Foundation.

Principal, Prof. Abdul Raziq Sabir Perkani, Regional Director, National Book Foundation, Raheel Bugti, teachers and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Road Reading All From Government

Recent Stories

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

3 minutes ago
 UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

2 minutes ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

12 minutes ago
 PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

9 minutes ago
AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

9 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

4 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

9 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

5 minutes ago
 President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan