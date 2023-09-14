Reading books need of the hour: Director colleges

Director Colleges Balochistan Dr Kalim Zahid on Thursday said by promoting knowledge, an effective war could be fought against ignorance through books

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Director Colleges Balochistan Dr Kalim Zahid on Thursday said by promoting knowledge, an effective war could be fought against ignorance through books.

He said this while inaugurating the Book Fair here at Government Degree Boys College, Brewery Road.

He said reading books is need of the hour.

He praised the efforts of the National Book Foundation (NBF) in promoting book literacy and highlighting the importance of books. He said the NBF should hold book fairs in all the colleges of Quetta.

Dr Zahid directed the college administration to purchase necessary books for the college library from the NBF and assured all kinds of support in this regard.

Lauding the efforts of NBF, he said that the college administration will ensure practical cooperation with the Foundation.

Principal, Prof. Abdul Raziq Sabir Perkani, Regional Director, National Book Foundation, Raheel Bugti, teachers and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.