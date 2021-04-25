UrduPoint.com
Reading Develops Rational Behaviors: Speakers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Reading develops rational behaviors: Speakers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The speakers at a webinar on World Book & Copyright Day, organized by the University of Oakra's Department of library & Information Sciences, emphasized the need of inculcating reading habits among students by incorporating the advanced tools in information technology.

Addressing to the webinar, attended by more than 300 participants, the UO Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar, highlighted the significance of book reading in the COVID-stricken world. He argued that in online classes, teachers could easily share more reading material with their students and it had rejuvenated the dyeing reading culture.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, the Vice Chancellor, University of Home Economics Lahore, told that every person could develop reading habit even the illiterate ones who could listen books in audio through podcasts.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Economics & Management Sciences, University of the Punjab, defined the role of a librarian in promoting book reading culture through different seminars and literary activities.

Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Islamia University Bahawalpur, maintained that book reading habits tended to create critical and rational thinking.

Dr Misbah Jabeen, Assistant Professor of Library Sciences at the UO, moderated the event. She encouraged students to participate in online literary activities. The UO's Chief Librarian, Rashid Maqbool, vented his thoughts about the latest trends in digital reading.

