UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reading Quran Made Compulsory For Uni Students In Punjab****LEAD**** (Amending Headline, Intro & Paragraph 2)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Reading Quran made compulsory for uni students in Punjab****LEAD**** (Amending headline, Intro & Paragraph 2)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has made it compulsory for students to read the Holy Quran with urdu Translation during studies in all universities across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Governor's House here on Sunday, all universities in the province will make it obligatory on students to attend the compulsory 'Quran with translation' classes.

According to the notification, "Lecturers will recite the Holy Qur'an to students with Urdu translation and it will be as mandatory to attend 'Quran Class' besides other lectures". The Quran Reading will be taught in addition to Islamic Studies.

The notification has been issued in the light of the recommendations by a seven-member vice-chancellors committee which was constituted in April 2020 which submitted its recommendations in May 2020. A formal notification was issued today and the VCs were asked to get it implemented.

The committee comprised: Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Akhtar (Chairman), with VC GC University Prof Asghar Zaidi, VC King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal University of education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC Dr Javaid Akram, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) VC Prof Mansoor Sarwar, and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) VC Dr Bushra Mirza as members.

The teaching of Quran with Urdu Translation, a brainchild of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, was vital for Muslim students to understand religion and protect students from extremism and bigotry.

In a message, the governor said: 'In order to be a good doctor, engineer, scientist or scholar, it is necessary to be a good person and a good person can be a good person only when good things are learned".

Related Topics

Governor Education Punjab Doctor Reading University Of Engineering And Technology April May Sunday 2020 Muslim All From LCWU

Recent Stories

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

2 hours ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

2 hours ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.