Reading Quran made compulsory for University degree in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has made it compulsory for students to read the Holy Quran with urdu Translation for partial fulfillment of a degree in all universities across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Governor's House here on Sunday, no university in the province will award a degree unless a student has attended the required 'Quran with translation' classes.

According to the notification, "Lecturers will recite the Holy Qur'an to students with Urdu translation and it will be as mandatory to attend 'Quran Class' besides other lectures". The Quran Reading will be taught in addition to Islamic Studies.

The notification has been issued in the light of the recommendations by a seven-member vice-chancellors committee which was constituted in April 2020 which submitted its recommendations in May 2020. A formal notification was issued today and the VCs were asked to get it implemented.

The committee comprised: Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Akhtar (Chairman), with VC GC University Prof Asghar Zaidi, VC King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal University of education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC Dr Javaid Akram, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) VC Prof Mansoor Sarwar, and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) VC Dr Bushra Mirza as members.

The teaching of Quran with Urdu Translation, a brainchild of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, was vital for Muslim students to understand religion and protect students from extremism and bigotry.

In a message, the governor said: 'In order to be a good doctor, engineer, scientist or scholar, it is necessary to be a good person and a good person can be a good person only when good things are learnt'.