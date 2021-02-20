U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Frank McKenzie met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021) U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Frank McKenzie met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad today.

The two discussed mutual regional security concerns, and McKenzie reiterated the U.S.

military's appreciation for Pakistan's contributions to the Afghan peace negotiations and the 33-nation Combined Maritime Forces.

Both senior leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in a multilateral approach to regional maritime security, especially in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

“We are committed to exploring new areas for collaboration in order to maintain security, stability and prosperity within the region,” McKenzie said.