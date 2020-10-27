UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ready For Talks If India Ends Kashmir Siege: PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:06 PM

Ready for talks if India ends Kashmir siege: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan was ready to hold peace talks with India provided the latter ended military siege in Jammu and Kashmir and agreed for a plebiscite in the Valley as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan was ready to hold peace talks with India provided the latter ended military siege in Jammu and Kashmir and agreed for a plebiscite in the Valley as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"To India, I say that we are ready, but you have to end military siege in Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination," the prime minister said in his special televised video message in connection with Kashmir Black Day.

Imran Khan recalled that even in his maiden address to nation after assuming office, he had talked about peace with India and extended offer that if India would take one step towards peace, Pakistan would reciprocate with two.

"Pakistan still believes that peace is the only way for the prosperous future of the people of sub-continent, however it cannot ignore India's ongoing reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he said.

In reference to October 27, he said, India 73 years ago landed its occupational forces in Jammu and Kashmir and oppressed the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

"The painful saga of Kashmiris for seven decades continued until India added another chapter to their misery on August 5, 2019, with 0.

9 million occupational forces putting eight million Kashmiris under siege," he said.

He mentioned that the "world's largest open prison" not only confined the local Kashmiris, but also put their leadership behind bars.

"Presently, Kashmiris are living an unfortunate moment of their lives as neither they are citizens of India nor they have been given their right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions," he said.

Imran Khan vowed to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiris at all fora, urging the world to work towards resolution of Kashmir dispute.

"I will continue to fight for the rights of Kashmiris and will raise voice for them locally and internationally, besides apprising heads of State and international media about the deteriorating situation of human rights in IIOJK," he said.

"I will keep them reminding about state-terrorism in Kashmir, persistent oppression, discovery of mass graves, extra-judicial killings and curb on media," he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would also update the world about acts of terrorism being perpetrated on its soil by India.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu August October 2019 Media All Million

Recent Stories

Sana Mir condemns attack on religious seminary in ..

15 minutes ago

Brazil registers 15,726 new COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago

Iraq Ambassador calls on Ali Haider Zaidi

2 minutes ago

Over 360 Detained in Belarus Throughout Monday Pro ..

2 minutes ago

First lady visits Special Education Institute

2 minutes ago

Developing countries a dumping ground for used car ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.