Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Wednesday broad and inclusive dialogue was pivotal to address national challenges.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said unconditional political dialogue was needed for political and economic stability.

"Dialogue must encompass all issues; it cannot be selective or limited in scope," he said. He said that despite the government's consistent call for talks over the past 10 months, opposition shown a lack of seriousness in engaging in meaningful discussions.

Referring to the events of May 9, he called on those responsible to apologize to the families of martyrs and the nation for promoting divisive politics and inciting hatred among the youth.

Highlighting the government's performance, he said, "Our economic indicators are positive, with inflation decreasing and record highs in the stock market.

He said that a significant reduction in interest rates, and diplomatic successes gaining global recognition was the key performance of the government.