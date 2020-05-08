Ready made garments' sale, demand on rise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The sale and purchase of ready-made garments on the rise in Federal capital ahead of Eidul Fitr. Amina Ansari, a designer said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, people were not able to buy clothes of their choice, so now they are preferring to buy ready-made garments rather than unstitched stuff.

Various online clothes sale sites claimed that most people were demanding ready-made clothes due to rates and little time to buy unstitched stuff.

Bushra Jabar said that she would buy a local ready-made garments as its prices were not very much like some of the popular brands. She said her whole family like to use ready made clothes.

Ayesha said there was little time to buy unstitched cloth and ready-made garments were the best option for us amid COVID-19 lockdown.