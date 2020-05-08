UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ready Made Garments' Sale, Demand On Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Ready made garments' sale, demand on rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The sale and purchase of ready-made garments on the rise in Federal capital ahead of Eidul Fitr. Amina Ansari, a designer said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, people were not able to buy clothes of their choice, so now they are preferring to buy ready-made garments rather than unstitched stuff.

Various online clothes sale sites claimed that most people were demanding ready-made clothes due to rates and little time to buy unstitched stuff.

Bushra Jabar said that she would buy a local ready-made garments as its prices were not very much like some of the popular brands. She said her whole family like to use ready made clothes.

Ayesha said there was little time to buy unstitched cloth and ready-made garments were the best option for us amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Related Topics

Sale Buy Family Best

Recent Stories

Asia virus latest: S. Korea football kicks off, Ho ..

52 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for Eradicating Hate Speech Amid CO ..

52 minutes ago

China's new spacecraft returns to Earth: official

52 minutes ago

China offers 'Master's Programme 2020-21' for 79 d ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally as reopening

1 hour ago

Rape victim lodges FIR against accused after four- ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.