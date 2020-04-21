Ready to cooperate with Sindh govt, if it wants to open markets: Governor Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said that if the Sindh government wants to allow opening of the shops, the Federal government has no objection and it was ready to provide assistance at all levels in that regard.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the All City Traders' Union led by Hammad Poonawala at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, said a statement.

The members of the delegation included Javed Qureshi, Abdul Qadir Noorani, Arif Jeewa, Muhammad Ali Qureshi, Javed Arsala Khan, Mohammad Ehsan, Zahid Malik, Mansoor Qadwani, Atif Billu, Rizwan Zaweri and others.

During the meeting, they discussed the closure of the markets due to lockdown, especially the difficulties of small traders, permission to open businesses under standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other issues of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that he was aware of the problems which were being faced by the small traders and businessmen due to the lockdown situation.

He said that after passage of 18th Constitutional Amendment, all powers were with the provinces so he would discuss the problems of the traders with the Chief Minister.

Imran Ismail said that the coronavirus was a national issue and Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing all he could to tackle it.

Earlier, delegation's head Hammad Poonawala and other members briefed the Governor of Sindh about their problems.