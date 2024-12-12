- Home
Ready To Facilitate Talks, But Decision-making Lies With Govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday showed willingness to facilitate dialogue between the opposition and the government if any formal offer for negotiations is made
"I can certainly play the role of a facilitator," he said while talking to a private news channel.
While he clarified that he does not have the mandate for decision-making, he expressed his readiness to contribute positively within his capacity. He said that the decision-making mandate lies with the government and its coalition partners, who will oversee any negotiations.
Speaker also welcomed the PTI’s formation of a committee for dialogue, terming it as a positive step.
He further said that the official commencement of talks is necessary, as relying solely on tv statements is not sufficient for meaningful dialogue.
Answering a question, he said that opposition leaders visited him to offer condolences on the death of his sister, but no discussions on political matters took place during the visit.
