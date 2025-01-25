Ready To Play Role For Restoring Peace In KP: Fazl
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his willingness to play a proactive role in restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he said this while addressing media representatives on Saturday at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan after speaking to a tribal jirga.
He urged the stakeholders to "listen to the voices of tribesmen", noting that life in merged districts. has been disrupted for nearly two decades.
"It has been almost nine years and the tribal areas have yet to get their due rights," Moulana said, noting that it was the state's responsibility to restore peace in the region. He highlighted that, over nine years, the promised allocation of Rs. 100 billion had not been fulfilled, with only Rs. 75 billion being received so far.
"Government and state representatives often engage in discussions with tribal elders, but there has been no progress," he said, adding that even settled areas are no longer safe. "We advocate for policies that promote sustainable peace in these regions."
He urged the government and relevant institutions to listen to the grievances of the affected people, emphasizing that the elders had come to him with their issues, and he hoped their voices would reach those in power.
He also called for the establishment of a national forum where all political parties could convene to deliberate on and resolve national issues.
The JUI-F chief also raised alarm about the deteriorating law and order situation in districts adjacent to tribal areas, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu, where people are being forced to migrate due to worsening conditions. He lamented that neither daily life nor educational institutions could function normally in these areas.
He concluded by asserting that there is no peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that the region is being pushed into chaos.
Addressing the tribal elders in Dera Ismail Khan, the JUI-F chief proposed to convene ‘Jirga’ meeting to discuss the law and order situation of KP.
“I am ready to play my role in this regard. The Jirga meeting should be convened before the holy month of Ramazan,” he said.
He said that it was decided by the notables of all the sects that the use of weapons should be discouraged.
