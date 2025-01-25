Open Menu

Ready To Play Role For Restoring Peace In KP: Fazl

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Ready to play role for restoring peace in KP: Fazl

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his willingness to play a proactive role in restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he said this while addressing media representatives on Saturday at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan after speaking to a tribal jirga.

He urged the stakeholders to "listen to the voices of tribesmen", noting that life in merged districts. has been disrupted for nearly two decades.

"It has been almost nine years and the tribal areas have yet to get their due rights," Moulana said, noting that it was the state's responsibility to restore peace in the region. He highlighted that, over nine years, the promised allocation of Rs. 100 billion had not been fulfilled, with only Rs. 75 billion being received so far.

"Government and state representatives often engage in discussions with tribal elders, but there has been no progress," he said, adding that even settled areas are no longer safe. "We advocate for policies that promote sustainable peace in these regions."

He urged the government and relevant institutions to listen to the grievances of the affected people, emphasizing that the elders had come to him with their issues, and he hoped their voices would reach those in power.

He also called for the establishment of a national forum where all political parties could convene to deliberate on and resolve national issues.

The JUI-F chief also raised alarm about the deteriorating law and order situation in districts adjacent to tribal areas, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu, where people are being forced to migrate due to worsening conditions. He lamented that neither daily life nor educational institutions could function normally in these areas.

He concluded by asserting that there is no peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that the region is being pushed into chaos.

Addressing the tribal elders in Dera Ismail Khan, the JUI-F chief proposed to convene ‘Jirga’ meeting to discuss the law and order situation of KP.

“I am ready to play my role in this regard. The Jirga meeting should be convened before the holy month of Ramazan,” he said.

He said that it was decided by the notables of all the sects that the use of weapons should be discouraged.

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

8 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

23 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

1 hour ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan