UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Readymade Garment Exports Increase By Record 10.97%

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:53 PM

Readymade garment exports increase by record 10.97%

The readymade garment exports increased by 10.97 percent during July-March 2019-20, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey launched on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The readymade garment exports increased by 10.97 percent during July-March 2019-20, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey launched on Thursday.

Exports increased from 38.7 million dozen to 42.7 million dozen of various types of readymade garments worth US$ 1955.7 million during Jul-Mar FY2019 as compared to US$ 2170.5 million during Jul-Mar FY2020.

The readymade garment industry has emerged as one of the important small-scale industries in Pakistan with large demand of its products both at home and abroad. The local requirements of readymade garments are almost fully met by this industry.

The garment industry is also a good source of providing employment opportunities to a large number of people at a very low capital investment.

It mainly uses locally produced raw materials. Most of the machines used by this industry are imported or locallymade/assembled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports From Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

26 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

35 minutes ago

Two gangs busted; gold ornaments and eight bikes r ..

2 minutes ago

Assad Relieves Syrian Prime Minister of Duties - P ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA Executive Committee to Discuss Euro 2020 Venu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy helps extinguishing fire in SITE are ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.