Readymade garment exports increase by record 10.97%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The readymade garment exports increased by 10.97 percent during July-March 2019-20, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey launched on Thursday.

Exports increased from 38.7 million dozen to 42.7 million dozen of various types of readymade garments worth US$ 1955.7 million during Jul-Mar FY2019 as compared to US$ 2170.5 million during Jul-Mar FY2020.

The readymade garment industry has emerged as one of the important small-scale industries in Pakistan with large demand of its products both at home and abroad. The local requirements of readymade garments are almost fully met by this industry.

The garment industry is also a good source of providing employment opportunities to a large number of people at a very low capital investment.

It mainly uses locally produced raw materials. Most of the machines used by this industry are imported or locallymade/assembled.