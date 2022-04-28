UrduPoint.com

Readymade Garments, Bangles Outlets Attract Shoppers Ahead Of Chand Raat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Readymade garments, bangles outlets attract shoppers ahead of Chand Raat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The readymade garments, bangles and Peshawari Chappal outlets have attracted a large number of people including youth and girls in the city markets selecting appropriate items for themselves and loved ones ahead of Eidul Fitre celebrations.

Like others cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Eid shopping activities reached to peak in Peshawar where people, youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles to avoid rush on Chand Raat.

Stitched Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Peshawari and Carsadda Chappals are dominating the city's fashion markets and shopping arcades.

Following prices discounts on most of locally made footwear and stitched cloths in Peshawar as special Eid offer, most of residents of nearby districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand and Bajaur districts are visiting Qissa Khwani, Jahangira Mohalla and adjoining cloth markets, garments and shoes shops to buy their favorite lawns and cotton prints, which was hardly seen in the past.

Most of poor families are taking keen interest in buying of stitched Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, cotton and lawn readymade garments besides henna and artificial ornaments.

Yasir Khan, a tailor in Faqirabad and fashion designers in Jahingirabad, Shafi Market, Cantonment and Hayatabad told APP the girls and ladies aged 18 to 35 are taking keen interest in Shalwar kameez and Kurta, artificial jewellery and henna on this Eid after significant reduction in corona virus cases.

"I have hired extra labour working till Sehri to fulfill my customers placed Eid orders,'' he said adding new booking has been closed.

He said increase of shop's rents, labour, load shedding and fabrics materials are major reasons behind hike in tailors' charges.

Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP that he bought a stitched Shalwar Kameez suit for Eid as it proves economical than tailors made suits," adding Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions, with matching Peshwari Chappal, enhanced one's look on Eid in this part of the country.

Shalwar Kameez with leather-made Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where majority of people prefer it on Eid and others festivity.

Peshawari Chappal has made deep inroads in Pakhtoon society and is also being used in weeding and engagement ceremonies. "I have purchased six sets of Peshawari Chappals for myself, friends and relatives to look different on Eid," he added.

Great rush of girls are being witnessed on henna stalls ahead of Chand Raat. "I came from Wapda Town to decorate my hands with henna expert to avoid rush on Chand Raat," Shaheen Bibi, a lady at Qissa Khwani bazaar told APP.

The vendors' shopkeepers also came out in large number by earning two times high this year due to significant improvement in corona virus situation.

Shoppers and customers complained about high prices of fabrics and shoes materials, traffic jams and lack of car parking in shopping malls in Peshawar and urged PTI Govt for its immediate solutions to make Eid shopping convenient for people.

"On Wednesday evening, I broke my fast on road due to massive traffic jam at Qissa Khwani," Riaz Khan, a resident of Pabbi said while talking to APP.

He said people have to parked vehicles in one kilometer distance of shopping areas mostly on roadside and have to pay fine in case cars were lifted by traffic police.

Riaz suggested proper car parking facilities at shopping malls by making it mandatory before issuing of no objection certificates and quick removal of all stuff from footpaths to facilitate Eid shoppers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Poor Fine Vehicles Road Car Traffic Kohat Buy Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Market Cotton National University All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

10 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

10 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.