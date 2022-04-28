Readymade garments, bangles outlets attract shoppers ahead of Chand Raat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The readymade garments, bangles and Peshawari Chappal outlets have attracted a large number of people including youth and girls in the city markets selecting appropriate items for themselves and loved ones ahead of Eidul Fitre celebrations.

Like others cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Eid shopping activities reached to peak in Peshawar where people, youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles to avoid rush on Chand Raat.

Stitched Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Peshawari and Carsadda Chappals are dominating the city's fashion markets and shopping arcades.

Following prices discounts on most of locally made footwear and stitched cloths in Peshawar as special Eid offer, most of residents of nearby districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand and Bajaur districts are visiting Qissa Khwani, Jahangira Mohalla and adjoining cloth markets, garments and shoes shops to buy their favorite lawns and cotton prints, which was hardly seen in the past.

Most of poor families are taking keen interest in buying of stitched Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, cotton and lawn readymade garments besides henna and artificial ornaments.

Yasir Khan, a tailor in Faqirabad and fashion designers in Jahingirabad, Shafi Market, Cantonment and Hayatabad told APP the girls and ladies aged 18 to 35 are taking keen interest in Shalwar kameez and Kurta, artificial jewellery and henna on this Eid after significant reduction in corona virus cases.

"I have hired extra labour working till Sehri to fulfill my customers placed Eid orders,'' he said adding new booking has been closed.

He said increase of shop's rents, labour, load shedding and fabrics materials are major reasons behind hike in tailors' charges.

Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP that he bought a stitched Shalwar Kameez suit for Eid as it proves economical than tailors made suits," adding Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions, with matching Peshwari Chappal, enhanced one's look on Eid in this part of the country.

Shalwar Kameez with leather-made Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where majority of people prefer it on Eid and others festivity.

Peshawari Chappal has made deep inroads in Pakhtoon society and is also being used in weeding and engagement ceremonies. "I have purchased six sets of Peshawari Chappals for myself, friends and relatives to look different on Eid," he added.

Great rush of girls are being witnessed on henna stalls ahead of Chand Raat. "I came from Wapda Town to decorate my hands with henna expert to avoid rush on Chand Raat," Shaheen Bibi, a lady at Qissa Khwani bazaar told APP.

The vendors' shopkeepers also came out in large number by earning two times high this year due to significant improvement in corona virus situation.

Shoppers and customers complained about high prices of fabrics and shoes materials, traffic jams and lack of car parking in shopping malls in Peshawar and urged PTI Govt for its immediate solutions to make Eid shopping convenient for people.

"On Wednesday evening, I broke my fast on road due to massive traffic jam at Qissa Khwani," Riaz Khan, a resident of Pabbi said while talking to APP.

He said people have to parked vehicles in one kilometer distance of shopping areas mostly on roadside and have to pay fine in case cars were lifted by traffic police.

Riaz suggested proper car parking facilities at shopping malls by making it mandatory before issuing of no objection certificates and quick removal of all stuff from footpaths to facilitate Eid shoppers.