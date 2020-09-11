Real estate dealers urge government to take notice of blackmailer mafia in Karachi

All Karachi Real Estate Dealers Association (AKREDA) urged upon the government to take notice of mafia that was engaged in blackmailing builders and constructors to mint money from them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :All Karachi Real Estate Dealers Association (AKREDA) urged upon the government to take notice of mafia that was engaged in blackmailing builders and constructors to mint money from them.

President All Karachi Real Estate Dealers Association (AKREDA), Raheel Haroon said this while addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Friday.

The builders and constructors have suffered huge losses due to blackmailer mafia, he said adding that the real estate sector was the second largest job provider sector in the country.

Besides, more than 72 allied industries are related to this sector, he said adding if construction of any project was delayed, thousands of people lose their jobs and also it causes huge losses to the builders.

He urged the government to take notice of such Mafia and bring the perpetrators to justice.