Real Estate Developer Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:52 PM

Real estate developer commits suicide

A real estate developer reportedly under mental stress due to sealing of construction work at his project by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) committed suicide here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A real estate developer reportedly under mental stress due to sealing of construction work at his project by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) committed suicide here on Friday. According to the police, 43 years old Noman Rasheed Rajput shot himself dead in a room of his residence in Liaquat colony area.The family immediately shifted him to the Liaquat University Hospital but he could not survive the fatal gunshot. The SHO Sakhi Pir police station Muhammad Peeral Morio said Rajput was one of the 4 partners in a commercial building project under construction on Autobahn road.

He added that his family told the police that Rajput remained under mental stress since the project was sealed by the SBCA on directives of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was conducting an inquiry pertaining to the project.

The deceased has been survived by his wife, 2 sons and as many daughters. The dead body was handed over to the family for burial after medico legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

