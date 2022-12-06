Real estate has huge potential for women entrepreneurs: President FWCCI

Real Estate Sector has huge potential to adjust women entrepreneurs and they should avail this opportunity on priority basis and prove their mettle in real estate and its allied lines as developer, interior decorators etc

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Real Estate Sector has huge potential to adjust women entrepreneurs and they should avail this opportunity on priority basis and prove their mettle in real estate and its allied lines as developer, interior decorators etc.

This was stated by Rubina Amjad President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) while addressing the participants of 'Boss Ladies Expo-2022' organized by FWCCI at Auditorium of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

She said that the expo has first ever been organized in the region whereas FWCCI is pioneer in the country's women chambers to tap this potential sector for women in real estate business.

She said, "Real estate sector has worth US Dollar 300 to 400 billion whereas its contribution is around 5.4-5.9% in national GDP", adding that female participation in real estate sector in United States is 63% nowadays and it is also a good omen that participation of female realtors is increasing in this sector in Pakistan.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) also addressed the function and said that it is quite a new area for women where they could be encouraged and convinced to get knowledge, initiate and utilize their potential.

He said that in developed countries, women have contributed a lot for economic development. He quoted the example of regional countries as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, China, etc and said that FWCCI should repeatedly organize such activities so as to create awareness among the female community.

Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI also addressed the function and distributed certificates among the expo participants.

Engineer Babar Ikram Project Head Wapda City, Munaza Khurram, Danyal Sheikh, Haniah Javed, Sidra Hussain, Iram Riaz, Alina Kazmi, Mariam Atif, Rukhsana Kausar, Mariam Waqas, Mehvish Zara Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.