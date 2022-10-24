Real face of Imran Khan exposed: Siddique ul Farooq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Siddique Ul Farooq on Monday said that the real face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been exposed.

Talking to ptv news, he welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict of disqualifying PTI's leader Imran Khan in the 'Toshakhana' reference.

"Khan had deceived the public in the name of fighting against corruption and ECP's verdict proved his involvement in corrupt practices," he mentioned.

"Imran Khan's 'lies' about the government are in fact, a conspiracy against the entire nation," he said, adding, Imran even conspired to divide the state institutions.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that peaceful protest was the right of every political party and they were allowed to hold peaceful public gatherings but if anybody try to take the law into hands, would be dealt with an iron hand.