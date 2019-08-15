Real face of India exposed in front of world: Minister Food

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :India's real face has been revealed to the world after revoking Article 370 and 35-A which has usurped the constitutional rights of Kashmiris.

While addressing a rally taken out in connection with Black Day this evening, Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry said all the Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and India's Independence Day was celebrated as Black Day in Pakistan and across the globe.

He said Article 35-A and 370 ensured constitutional rights of Kashmiris and by revoking the articles the Indian government had negated its own constitution.

The rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Office to Farid Gate.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Bahawalpur, leaders of trade unions, members of civil society and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans against revoking of Article 35-A were inscribed.