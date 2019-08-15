UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Face Of India Exposed In Front Of World: Minister Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Real face of India exposed in front of world: Minister Food

India's real face has been revealed to the world after revoking Article 370 and 35-A which has usurped the constitutional rights of Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :India's real face has been revealed to the world after revoking Article 370 and 35-A which has usurped the constitutional rights of Kashmiris.

While addressing a rally taken out in connection with Black Day this evening, Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry said all the Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and India's Independence Day was celebrated as Black Day in Pakistan and across the globe.

He said Article 35-A and 370 ensured constitutional rights of Kashmiris and by revoking the articles the Indian government had negated its own constitution.

The rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Office to Farid Gate.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Bahawalpur, leaders of trade unions, members of civil society and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans against revoking of Article 35-A were inscribed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Civil Society Bahawalpur Independence All From Government

Recent Stories

Israel Would Show 'Great Weakness' in Allowing 2 M ..

5 minutes ago

Traders urge int'l community to take notice of Ind ..

5 minutes ago

Ghana's President to Lead National Delegation at R ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's London Ambassador Confirms Release of Grace ..

6 minutes ago

Refugees observe India's Independence Day as Black ..

19 minutes ago

Twin cities' trade bodies hold 'black day' rally

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.