Real face of Indian secularism uncovered by brutalities in Kashmir: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that religion islam was the real agent of human rights adding that the real face of Indian secularism was uncovered by the brutalities against unarmed Kashmiries.

This he said while addressing a workshop on Human Rights System held under the auspices of UNDP.

KP Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister on education Ziaullah Bangash, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash and a large number of MPAs were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the workshop, Mushtaq Ghani said the Human Rights workshop led our parliamentarian to learn a lot.

He said our religion Islam taught the true lesson of human rights adding that it strongly forbid injustice to anyone.

All the human beings had equal rights. He said India had the worst record among all the countries in the region as far as the human rights were concerned. Through a preplanned conspiracy the region has been subjected to terrorism however by the grace of Almighty Allah and an effective strategy of Pak Army and security forces nefarious designs of evils forces have been frustrated.

Pakistan has once again become a peaceful country adding that investors have started taking interest in investment.