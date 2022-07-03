Real face of PTI exposed: PPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that real face of the PTI had been exposed after seeking apology from the US diplomat.

In a statement issued here, he said that the PTI mafia was calling its opponents as American slaves, adding that now they must call themselves with the name of either Mir Jaffer or Mir Sadiq (traitors).

He said that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been now exposed to the nation and the thieves of Toshakhana could not get spared by throwing dirt on their opponents.

He said that the PTI was defeated even during its tenure in some Constituencies and the coalition partners will defeat it in the by-polls.

Syed Hassan Murtaza said that the Niazi was the actual contractor of the IMF and he was responsible for the price hike in the country.