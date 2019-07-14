Real face of so-called Khadim-e-Aala exposing: Sumsam

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari Sunday said the real face of self-proclaimed Khadim-e-Aala was getting exposed and prominent.

Commenting on new money scandal of Shahbaz Sharif here, he said that Shahbaz Sharif did not even spare donation money of earthquake victims.

The minister said that whole Sharif family was involved in money laundering from head to toe, citing that former Punjab government had also embezzled DFID British aid.

It had been proved that Shahbaz Sharif was the real master-mind behind money laundering, he observed and said that those who had put Punjab under heavy debt burden, were indulged in lavish corruption.

The son and son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif were staying in London for this reason, he maintained.

Sumsam Bukhari said that Shahbaz Sharif's corruption had turned biggest province of the country into bankrupt and those levelling allegations on others had their inner-self so much tainted. Now people of Pakistan would not trust PML-N in any case. The viewpoint of Prime Minister Imran Khan about plunderers was proved correct, he said and demanded of the Sharif family to answer the queries of British media.