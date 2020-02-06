UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Issue Of Nawaz Sharif Not Illness But To Save Family From Accountability: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Real issue of Nawaz Sharif not illness but to save family from accountability: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in what condition today it is due to the injections of Dr Adnan.In an issued statement on Thursday, Chohan said wife of Safdar Awan has served much to her father now she should give chance to her brothers to serve their father

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in what condition today it is due to the injections of Dr Adnan.In an issued statement on Thursday, Chohan said wife of Safdar Awan has served much to her father now she should give chance to her brothers to serve their father.He said Sharif family is presenting different interpretations in order to save Maryam Nawaz from accountability.The stance being stuck to by Sharif family that Nawaz Sharif will not undergo treatment in the absence of Maryam Nawaz is only a drama, he said.Minister went on to say that the real issue of Nawaz Sharif is not illness but to save his family from accountability.

He said government cannot further respect the royal aspirations of Sharif Family.

Chohan said that Maryam Safdar is an accused and can not be allowed to go abroad.Government and judiciary had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad upon humanitarian grounds after the outcry of PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb and personal physician of Nawaz Sharif Dr Adnan.Now courts are summoning him but he is enjoying in London along with younger brother, brother-in-law, and whole family.What's special care, Begum Safdar Awan has to do, he questioned.He said the condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deteriorated more on arrival of Maryam Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail therefore, it is better for Nawaz Sharif if Maryam Nawaz does not go to London.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Wife Maryam Aurangzeb London Family From Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

2 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

2 minutes ago

Kite flying ban violators to be dealt with iron ha ..

2 minutes ago

586,000 people flee NW Syria in a month

2 minutes ago

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.