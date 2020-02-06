Real issue of Nawaz Sharif not illness but to save family from accountability: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in what condition today it is due to the injections of Dr Adnan.In an issued statement on Thursday, Chohan said wife of Safdar Awan has served much to her father now she should give chance to her brothers to serve their father

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in what condition today it is due to the injections of Dr Adnan.In an issued statement on Thursday, Chohan said wife of Safdar Awan has served much to her father now she should give chance to her brothers to serve their father.He said Sharif family is presenting different interpretations in order to save Maryam Nawaz from accountability.The stance being stuck to by Sharif family that Nawaz Sharif will not undergo treatment in the absence of Maryam Nawaz is only a drama, he said.Minister went on to say that the real issue of Nawaz Sharif is not illness but to save his family from accountability.

He said government cannot further respect the royal aspirations of Sharif Family.

Chohan said that Maryam Safdar is an accused and can not be allowed to go abroad.Government and judiciary had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad upon humanitarian grounds after the outcry of PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb and personal physician of Nawaz Sharif Dr Adnan.Now courts are summoning him but he is enjoying in London along with younger brother, brother-in-law, and whole family.What's special care, Begum Safdar Awan has to do, he questioned.He said the condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deteriorated more on arrival of Maryam Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail therefore, it is better for Nawaz Sharif if Maryam Nawaz does not go to London.