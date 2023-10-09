Open Menu

"Real-life Heroes": PM Pays Tribute To Soldiers Martyred In Zhob Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

"Real-life heroes": PM pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Zhob operation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday calling them the "real-life heroes" paid a rich tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed who were martyred in an anti-terror operation in Zhob district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday calling them the "real-life heroes" paid a rich tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed who were martyred in an anti-terror operation in Zhob district.

"In a daring operation in Zhob district, our security forces brought 5 terrorists to justice. Real-life heroes, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," the prime minister wrote on social media platform X.

He said their dedication reinforced the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. We honor our brave soldiers," he remarked.

Reiterating the nations' resolve to eliminate terrorism, he said the valiant armed forces of Pakistan stood as a shield against the scourge.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the rank of the martyred in paradise and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Social Media Zhob From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

11 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic ..

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

13 minutes ago
 Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian peopl ..

Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian people

11 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental hea ..

UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental health care

13 minutes ago
 SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support car ..

SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support caretaker administration

13 minutes ago
World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

13 minutes ago
 PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to ..

PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to journalists, fans

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s ..

Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s BoD

39 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend ..

ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend of AED239 mn for Q2-23

39 minutes ago
 PM vows no fear or favor to any political party du ..

PM vows no fear or favor to any political party during electoral process

13 minutes ago
 People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished pr ..

People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished projects: Senior leader of Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan