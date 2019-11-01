UrduPoint.com
Real Purpose Of Azadi March To Be Exposed Soon: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:28 PM

Real purpose of Azadi March to be exposed soon: Minister

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Friday said that real designs of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, under the garb of Azadi March, would soon be exposed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Friday said that real designs of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, under the garb of Azadi March, would soon be exposed.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would only join the march for the sake of their interests, adding that the PTI would not compromise on national interests.

He said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would get nothing by instigating people against the government.

"Real change can only be witnessed by fulfilling the promises made with the people rather than looting the public money," he added.

