Real Purpose Of Azadi March To Be Exposed Soon: Minister
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:28 PM
Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Friday said that real designs of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, under the garb of Azadi March, would soon be exposed
In a statement, he said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would only join the march for the sake of their interests, adding that the PTI would not compromise on national interests.
He said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would get nothing by instigating people against the government.
"Real change can only be witnessed by fulfilling the promises made with the people rather than looting the public money," he added.