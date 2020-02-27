UrduPoint.com
Real Responsibility Of Delhi Massacre Lies On World, Secular Indian Leadership: Fawad Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:16 PM

Real responsibility of Delhi Massacre lies on world, secular Indian leadership: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the real responsibility of Delhi Massacre lies on the world and secular leadership of Indi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the real responsibility of Delhi Massacre lies on the world and secular leadership of India.

Responding to the incident of burning of an old Muslim lady to death in Delhi through tweet, the minister stated, " the real responsibility of Delhi Massacre lies on the world and secular leadership of India , they all opted to stay mum during all these times when any sane mind could have predicted that Modi Madness will penetrate deep and will be far more destructive than Corona Virus Outbreak.

