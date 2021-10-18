UrduPoint.com

Real Success Only Be Achieved By Following Holy Quran, Sunnah: Dr Farogh Naseem

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:22 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem has said that the real success in life could only be achieved by following the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

In a message on the eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, being celebrated across the country on October 19 (Tuesday), the minister felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

"On this day we have to bow our head to Almighty Allah for thanking him for making us the followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he added.

He said that the Almighty sent the Holy Prophet in this world as 'Rehmattul-lil-Alameen' not as 'Rehmattul-lil-Muslimeen'.

The basic condition for love and affection to Muhammad (SAW) was to follow his footsteps, the minister said and urged the nation to pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country by setting aside communal differences.

The birth of Holy Prophet (SAW) has ended the oppressions and darkness of ignorance forever.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant success to the PTI government to transform the country into Madina like state. Today was a blessed day and may we succeed in implementing a justice system in the Pakistan where the law was equal for all, he concluded.

