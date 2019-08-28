Realistic amendments in Lahore Development Authority bylaws to facilities builders: Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that amendments will be introduced in bylaws of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to help redress the problems of the builders/developers and general people

Presiding over a meeting to review the proposed draft of amendments in bylaws of LDA regarding private housing schemes on Wednesday, he said that the complexity of laws creates hurdles for the people and builders.

The purpose of the proposed amendments is to provide relief and to save the people from different complexities. The realistic amendments in LDA's bylaws will also encourage and promote the construction industry.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed instructed that recommendations and genuine demands of builders and developers should be considered as well. The participants were also briefed about the proposed amendments in bylaws of housing schemes in detail. The meeting deliberated upon the proposed amendments clause-wise and listened to the viewpoints of LDA and representatives of builders and developers.

Chief Town Planner LDA Tariq Mehmood, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Zaidi, Company Secretary Associations of builders and developers Kamran Sheikh, Chief Executive Zamin Group Akbar Sheikh and other relevant officers attended the meeting.