Realistic baseline needed for fruit, vegetables bidding process to keep prices affordable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Wednesday underlined the need for a realistic baseline for opening daily bidding process in the main fruit and vegetables market so that the auction process could help finalize an affordable retail price for commoners.

Visiting vegetables market along with CPO Hassan Raza Khan, he said no unrealistic bidding process would be tolerated in preparation of price list of fruit and vegetables.

Market committee secretary Ijaz Manais and EADA Khalid Mahmood were also present.

Ijaz Manais said auction process was monitored throughout the day to finalize the price list that allowed 10 to 12 per cent profit. prices of onion, tomatoes and other vegetables had gone down considerably, he added.

He said the price of lemon had gone up due to unavailability in the market, however, the supply had been increased from Sindh.

The officials informed the deputy commissioner that efforts being made by district administration had started bearing fruit and price of lemon was down by Rs110 per kilogram in a day, from Rs420 to Rs310 per kg.

Later, the deputy commissioner informed the traders that the price of vegetables had been decreased and price magistrates had been activated to penalize the violators.

A crackdown was in progress to punish the profiteers and hoarders, he said adding four shopkeepers were arrested this day and another 138 faced overall fine worth Rs168,000.

Khatak warned the profiteers that they might spend Eid in jail if they did not stop their illegal practices.

On this occasion, the CPO Hassan Raza Khan said security arrangements would be upgraded and he would continue to pay surprise visits for monitoring purposes.