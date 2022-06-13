UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Reality of India's "democratic face" before world to see: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that India had unleashed its brute and oppressive apparatus to browbeat Indian Muslims into submission.

Commenting on the unabated persecution of Muslims in India by the Narendra Modi-led regime pursuing the Hindutva ideology, the prime minister said the whole plan was to further marginalise the the Indian Muslims politically, economically and culturally.

"The whole plan is to further marginalise them politically, economically & culturally. The reality of India's "democratic face" is before the world to see," the prime minister remarked on Twitter.

