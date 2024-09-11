Open Menu

REAP Facilitation Cell Set Up At Governor House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

REAP Facilitation Cell set up at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) REAP Facilitation Cell was established at Governor House to address the issues of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan on priority basis.

The cell has been established on the directions of the Governor Kamran Khan Tessori following the recent REAP awards ceremony where he had announced the formation of the cell.

A three-member committee comprising senior officials from the Governor House was also formed to look into matters of the cell.

The committee will ensure that the challenges faced by exporters are resolved, including matters about government policies.

Furthermore, the committee will work towards removing all obstacles hindering rice exports, Governor House press release said.

