REAP fights for Pakistani Basmati rice market in EU

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan was fighting to India's claim on geographical indicator (GI) of Basmati in European Union market.

Responding to the announcement of application of India for GI in European Journal, REAP filed with European Commission a notice of opposition as the first step to stop India from proceeding further in its registration of GI in EC. This step effectively maintained the status quo; making the applicant's (India) approval of GI conditional on the decision of DG Agriculture European Commission,said REAP statement here on Thursday.

As the second step, REAP was preparing a reasoned statement to file within 60 days as required. Thirdly, hearings and other proceedings would start after the above period which would be on February 2021.

The final decision on the registration of GI of Basmati would be delivered after the hearings. REAP would keep on updating on all the developments regarding the case filed by it.

Basmati was centuries old heritage of Pakistan. India was not allowed to establish monopoly on Basmati in European market. Such a gross misrepresentation by India on the origins of Basmati was an attack on the values of fair competition among farmers and exporters in EU. Pakistan had a legal right to export Basmati with its original name in accordance with the practice in EU which was decades old.

REAP was confident that Pakistan had a strong case as the EU recognized Pakistan as an authentic Basmati growing region. The G.I tag was an exclusive right to sell product in registered market.