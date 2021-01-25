UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed Takes Over As Commander Logistics Of Pakistan Navy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:09 PM

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over as Commander Logistics of Pakistan Navy

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed has taken over the Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy (PN) in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at PN Dockyard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Rear Admiral Abid Hameed has taken over the Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy (PN) in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at PN Dockyard.

He took over the command from Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq, said a news release on Monday.

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed would now be incharge of Logistic support to all PN Units, Ships, Establishments and repair/ maintenance facilities of Pakistan Navy.

Guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed Commander Logistics during the ceremony. Later, Commanding Officers of the units under Command were also introduced to Commander Logistics.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy All From

Recent Stories

Court gives police f5 days to file challan in Moto ..

1 minute ago

European Commission Asks AstraZeneca to Explain De ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Stabilizing COVID-19 Situation in Russi ..

1 minute ago

Austrian Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel super-G

7 minutes ago

Police reunites boy with parent

8 minutes ago

PSX gains 219 points to close at 46,087 points

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.