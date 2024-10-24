Open Menu

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin Takes Over As Commander Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin took over the duties of Commander Coast during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi, where Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz handed over the command to the Rear Admiral

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Rear Admiral Faisal Amin took over the duties of Commander Coast during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi, where Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz handed over the command to the Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992, a Pakistan Navy news release on Thursday said.

He is a graduate of Royal College of Defence Studies (UK), Army Command & Staff College (Quetta) and National Defence University (Islamabad). The Admiral has an illustrious naval career comprising vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His key appointments include Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Assistant Chief Of Naval Staff (Operations), Principal Secretary to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Additional Secretary-III at Ministry of Defence, and Naval Secretary. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

