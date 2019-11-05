Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi takes over Coastal Command of Pak Navy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :In an impressive Change of Command Ceremony held here at PNS Qasim, Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi took over the command as Commander Coast.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani handed over the command to Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, says a press release of ISPR-Navy issued here on Tuesday.

Commander Coast is the overall Commander of all units and establishments of Pakistan Navy along the coastal belt and creek areas who also heads Special Service Group (Navy) and Pak Marines.

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical school.

Whereas his major Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer & Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director Naval Warfare & Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Prior assuming the duties as Commander Coast, the Admiral was serving as Flag Officer Sea Training at Karachi.

The Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, Naval Staff College Philippines, Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom and National Defence University Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan. On assumption of Command, the newly appointed Commander Coast was presented the Guard of Honour and was introduced to the Commanding Officers of units under command.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.