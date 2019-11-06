UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi Takes Over Coastal Command Of Pakistan Navy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:14 PM

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi Takes Over Coastal Command Of Pakistan Navy

In an impressive Change of Command Ceremony held at PNS QASIM Karachi, Rear Admiral Faisal RasulLodhitook over the command as Commander Coast

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) In an impressive Change of Command Ceremony held at PNS QASIM Karachi, Rear Admiral Faisal RasulLodhitook over the command as Commander Coast. Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani handed over the command toRear Admiral Faisal RasulLodhi. Commander Coast is the overall Commander of all units and establishments of Pakistan Navy along the coastal belt and creeks areas who also heads Special Service Group (Navy) and Pak Marines.

Rear Admiral Faisal RasulLodhiwas commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical School. Whereas his major Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer &Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director Naval Warfare & Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Prior assuming the duties as Commander Coast, the Admiral was serving as Flag Officer Sea Training at Karachi.

The Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, Naval Staff College Philippines,Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom and National Defence University Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan

On assumption of Command, the newly appointed Commander Coast was presented the Guard of Honour and was introduced to the Commanding Officers of units under command.The Change of Command ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy United Kingdom Philippines All Government

Recent Stories

Sindh 147 for three after Omair Bin Yousaf’s hal ..

9 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Agha, Zaryab, Ikhla ..

14 minutes ago

Xi, Macron back 'irreversible' Paris climate pact

6 minutes ago

Boeing 757 Makes Emergency Landing in China Due to ..

6 minutes ago

Trade war leaves both US and China worse off: UN e ..

6 minutes ago

So-called Azadi march can't defeat govt: Mian Asla ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.