Open Menu

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman Takes Additional Charge As Chairman KPT

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 07:13 PM

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman on Wednesday has officially taken additional charge as Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT). He commissioned in the Pakistan Navy in 1990

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman on Wednesday has officially taken additional charge as Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT). He commissioned in the Pakistan Navy in 1990.

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman HI (M) brings extensive experience in the maritime sector. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Karachi, Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defense University Islamabad.

Habib has also completed specialized Marine Engineering courses from Pakistan Navy Engineering College and HMS SULTAN Gosport, UK and holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Joseph Fourier University, Grenoble, France.

According to press release, Throughout his distinguished career, he has held key Command, Staff, and Field appointments, including Commander Logistics of Pakistan Navy, Managing Director of PN Dockyard Karachi, and Commandant of NUST & Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC).

On the Staff side, he has served as Director Ships Maintenance and Repairs at Naval Headquarters and Assistant Naval Secretary at the Naval Secretariat in Islamabad. In recognition of his contributions to the Pakistan Navy and the national maritime sector, he has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

KPT looks forward to his leadership in ensuring operational excellence and progress at the port.

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional char ..

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

54 seconds ago
 Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

14 minutes ago
 Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolut ..

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..

11 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

44 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

59 minutes ago
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
 KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue g ..

KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%

11 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 MPAs briefed on PICIIP

MPAs briefed on PICIIP

11 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan