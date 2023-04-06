Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali assumes command as DG PMSA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali SI(M) T.BT & BAR has assumed the duties of Director General (DG) Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a simple but impressive ceremony held here at PMSA headquarters, on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali SI(M) T.BT & BAR was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1993, said a news release.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Pakistan Navy War College Lahore. The Admiral has a vast experience of command, staff and instructional appointments. Admiral has the honour of being the Commissioning Executive Officer of only OHP Class Frigate procured from US Navy. His major Command appointments include Commander Standing Task Group – 1, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron and Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR & PNS MUJAHID.

Admiral's major staff appointments include Chief Naval Overseer in Romania, Naval Liaison Officer in US NAVCENT Bahrain, Assistant Principal Staff Officer to the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee JSHQ and Deputy Director Naval Warfare Operations Plans at Naval Headquarters.

His major instructional appointment includes Captain Training at Pakistan Navy Engineering College PNS JAUHAR, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical school and Chief instructor at PN Communication School.

The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) & has been conferred with Tamgha-e-Basalat twice in recognition of displaying utmost valour at a couple of occasions.