Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

Published December 30, 2024
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed assumed command as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP). COMCEP exercises authority over all Pakistan Navy units from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. He has a distinguished career, holding a wide range of command and staff appointments. These include Personal Staff Officer to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Directing Staff at PN War College, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF, Defence Attaché of Pakistan in Malaysia, Commander Surface Task Group-3, Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy, Commander West at Gwadar, Hydrographer of Pakistan, Chairman PNSC, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (T&P), and Director General C4I at Naval Headquarters.
The Admiral is an alumnus of PN War College Lahore, Defence Services Command and Staff College Bangladesh, and the National Defence University Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).
The Change of Command ceremony was held at Naval Complex Walton, Lahore, where Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood handed over command to the newly appointed Commander Central Punjab. Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed was presented with a Guard of Honour and introduced to the staff officers of Headquarters COMCEP.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs, sailors, and civilian personnel.
