Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan Takes Over As Commander Karachi

Mon 25th October 2021

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan takes over as Commander Karachi

Pakistan Navy's Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during change of command ceremony held here on Monday

Pakistan Navy's Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during change of command ceremony held here on Monday.

Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the command to newly appointed Commander Karachi, said a news release.

Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is now Commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in January 1990.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with wide ranging Command and Staff experience.

His major Command appointments were Commanding Officer 27 Squadron, N3 (Air) at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Head of P3C mission USA, Director Naval Aviation and Project Director Eagle Fort. His distinguished Staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), Directing Staff at NDU, Director General Defence Purchase at MoDP, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Admin) and Naval Secretary.

Prior assumption of duties as Commander Karachi, the Admiral was serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral also holds MS Degree in National Security and Resource Strategy NDU, USA.

The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan in recognition of his meritorious services.

During Change of Command ceremony, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commandants/ Commanding Officers of units under Command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

