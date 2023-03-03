UrduPoint.com

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem takes over as Commander Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during Change of Command ceremony held here on Friday.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan handed over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Karachi, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College,Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

In recognition of his meritorious services the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

