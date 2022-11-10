Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz assumed command as commander coast

UrduPoint.com

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz on Thursday assumed command as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) during the change of command ceremony held here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz on Thursday assumed command as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) during the change of command ceremony held here.

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal handed over command to the newly appointed Commander Coast. By assuming command, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz was now Commander of all Coastal units of Pakistan Navy, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz got commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1991.

The admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command and Staff appointments included Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Fleet Operations Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director of Operational Research, Director Naval Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Welfare & Housing) and Commander West.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz has also served as Defence & Naval Advisor of Pakistan in United Kingdom.

Previously, he was serving as Flag Offcer Sea Training (FOST) at Karachi.

The flag officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. He is also a holder of a Master's degree in Security Studies from the United States. The admiral is also a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

During the change of command ceremony, the admiral was presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commandants/ Commanding Officers of units under Command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ sailors and navy civilians.

