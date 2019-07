Rear Admiral (Rtd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah has been appointed as Chairman, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Rear Admiral (Rtd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah has been appointed as Chairman, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Karachi

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Shah has been appointed against the given position for a period of 3 years.