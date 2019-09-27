UrduPoint.com
Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas Calls On IGP

Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas on Friday called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office.

Different issues of mutual interest including security, law and order were discussed in the meeting, whereas increase in cooperation of professional skills between Pakistan Navy and Punjab Police was agreed upon.

The IGP briefed the Commander Central Punjab Navy about modern Information Technology projects of Punjab Police and said that public service delivery had been separated from general policing and Police Khidmat Marakiz have been established in all districts across the province for facilitation of the people.

The process of introducing modern police working system was underway speedily, he said and added that modern surveillance system for monitoring had been installed at important districts of the province.

The police officers were performing their duties in accordance with rules of smart and community policing in order to maintain peaceful environment, he maintained.

He said that formation of CTD, SPU, Dolphin, Anti Riot and SOU along with specialized forces had enhanced the efficiency of Punjab Police. The IGP said that all possible steps were being taken to improve the standard of training of Police Force.

On this occasion, Navy Commander central Punjab Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas acknowledged information technology based modern projects and said that IT projects of Punjab Police were a precedent for other provinces and should be replicated by them.

During the meeting, information sharing and exchange of training instructors were also accorded so that capacity building of the force could be enhanced.

Later, the IG Punjab and Commander Central Punjab Navy exchanged memorial souvenirs.

