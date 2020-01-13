Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet surfaces

(@fidahassanain)

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he left the federal cabinet after Tania Aidrus—the head of Pakistan Digital Program—interfered into the affairs of his ministry.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) The reason as to why Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui left the federal cabinet surfaced here on Monday.

On Sunday, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet, citing the reasons that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not fulfill its promises.

“It is Tania Aidrus –for whom he left his ministry,” he revealed while talking on a tv here on Monday. Tania Aidrus is head of Pakistan Digital Program. Siddiqui said that she was continuously interfering into his ministry’s affairs.

Federal Secretary IT Shoaib Siddique also complained about Tania Aidrus that she was interfering.

But the sources said that she was just asking them to improve the working of the department. On other hand, PTI government rejected the allegations leveled against Tania Aidrus, saying that the allegations were not true.

“Tania Aidrus is performing her duties with responsibilities and is not making any unlawful interference,” said the PTI.

Khalid Maqbool Siddique said he was leaving the cabinet and said that Faroogh Naseem would remain the part of the federal cabinet but he rejected the rumors that he left the cabinet for Bilawal’s offer.

“There is no benefit of sitting with the cabinet when the public is worried,” said Siddiqui, adding that “however, Naseem would remain part of the federal cabinet,”. He said MQM would continue to support the PTI. “PMQ was entering into a new circle, he added.