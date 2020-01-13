UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reason For Which Siddiqui Left Federal Cabinet Surfaces

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet surfaces

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says he left the federal cabinet after Tania Aidrus—the head of Pakistan Digital Program—interfered into the affairs of his ministry.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) The reason as to why Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui left the federal cabinet surfaced here on Monday.

Talking on a local Channel, Khalid Maqbool Siddique said that he left the federal cabinet after “an influential woman” interfered into his ministry’s affairs here on Monday.

On Sunday, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet, citing the reasons that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not fulfill its promises.

“It is Tania Aidrus –for whom he left his ministry,” he revealed while talking on a tv here on Monday. Tania Aidrus is head of Pakistan Digital Program. Siddiqui said that she was continuously interfering into his ministry’s affairs.

Federal Secretary IT Shoaib Siddique also complained about Tania Aidrus that she was interfering.

But the sources said that she was just asking them to improve the working of the department. On other hand, PTI government rejected the allegations leveled against Tania Aidrus, saying that the allegations were not true.

“Tania Aidrus is performing her duties with responsibilities and is not making any unlawful interference,” said the PTI.

Khalid Maqbool Siddique said he was leaving the cabinet and said that Faroogh Naseem would remain the part of the federal cabinet but he rejected the rumors that he left the cabinet for Bilawal’s offer.

“There is no benefit of sitting with the cabinet when the public is worried,” said Siddiqui, adding that “however, Naseem would remain part of the federal cabinet,”. He said MQM would continue to support the PTI. “PMQ was entering into a new circle, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Khalid Maqbool Circle Sunday TV Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Aviation Committee Says Completed Decoding Recorde ..

2 minutes ago

Decision on Tariffs for Russian Oil Transit Via Be ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Gh ..

2 minutes ago

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

32 minutes ago

All Pakistani inmates with completed terms sent ho ..

2 minutes ago

Health experts advises to adopt measures to preven ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.