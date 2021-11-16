REC asks candidates to implement electoral code of conduct for LG polls

Regional Election Commissioner (REC) here Tuesday directed all the candidates to observe the electoral code of conduct for Local Government elections 2021 in the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner (REC) here Tuesday directed all the candidates to observe the electoral code of conduct for Local Government elections 2021 in the district.

REC and District Monitoring Officer Adnan Bashir said that four monitoring teams have been constituted in each Tehsil of the district to keep eye on election campaigns of the candidates.

He urged the candidates to cooperate with election commission of Pakistan for peaceful conduct of the local government elections.