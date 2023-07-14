Open Menu

REC Chairs Meeting Of District Voters Education Committee Regarding Voter Registration

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 11:42 PM

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter registration

Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanvri on Friday presided over a meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter registration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanvri on Friday presided over a meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter registration.

On this occasion, Regional Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanvri said that general elections were approaching fast and in this connection, Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the date for vote registration and correction of the documents till July 20.

He requested people to confirm their vote registration by sending their CNIC no to 8300 while the vote can be registered on only one temporary or permanent address mentioned in CNIC.

He told that form no 21 can be used for registration of vote, form no 22 for objection or removal of the name and form no 23 can be used for correction of data.

The meeting was attended among others by District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, relevant officers, representatives of political and social organizations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hyderabad July National University

Recent Stories

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

4 minutes ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

4 minutes ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

7 minutes ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

7 minutes ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

35 minutes ago
Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

35 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

35 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from coercive measures again ..

LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran in innominte cases

35 minutes ago
 CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strateg ..

CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strategy to control population

35 minutes ago
 Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

49 minutes ago
 Former South African President Zuma Getting Medic ..

Former South African President Zuma Getting Medical Treatment in Moscow - Spoke ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan