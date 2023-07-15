REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter registration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanvri on Friday presided over a meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter registration.

On this occasion, Regional Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanvri said that general elections were approaching fast and in this connection, Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the date for vote registration and correction of the documents till July 20.

He requested people to confirm their vote registration by sending their CNIC no to 8300 while the vote can be registered on only one temporary or permanent address mentioned in CNIC.

He told that form no 21 can be used for registration of vote, form no 22 for objection or removal of the name and form no 23 can be used for correction of data.

The meeting was attended among others by District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, relevant officers, representatives of political and social organizations.